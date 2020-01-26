Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Trezza. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mom,



you will live in our hearts forever and nothing can take that away. Your unquenchable and inspirational spirit influenced not only your family but the many other lives you touched along the way. You always fought for the underdog and taught us to stand up and be heard. You were a great and powerful woman and our lives were blessed by you. We miss your presence and your infectious laugh and energy. When I hear the music that you always loved, I miss the joyous off key voice that was willing to belt out the melody and the body full of energy dancing the jig and encouraging me to do the same. We miss you mom, and dad just isn't the same without you. We all miss your undying devotion and love and wish you were still among us.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020

