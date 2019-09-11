Juniette B. King
Juniette B. King, 72, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister passed away on September 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, two brothers, three nieces and families, three nephews and families, and other family and friends. Memorial services will be held on September 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at St John's United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona St NE, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019