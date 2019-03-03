Justiniano Garcia
Justiniano Garcia, Age 103, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 23,
2019. Justiniano loved to work in his yard.
Justiniano is survived by his children, Mary Ann Benavidez and husband, Raymond, Betty Casados and significant other, Ted Ortega, Louis Garcia and wife, Susan, Donna Allen and husband, Gary, son in law, David Trujillo. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nepomucena Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 8:00 - 8:30 am on Monday March 4, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 am followed by a Mass at 9:00 am. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30pm. Pallbearers will be, Joseph Benavidez, Mateo Benavidez, Erwin Benavidez, Joseph Baca, Joshua Baca, Gary E. Allen and Paul Allen. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Pete Candelaria and Gregory Santistevan. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
