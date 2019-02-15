Obituary Guest Book View Sign









Jym Edmund Ferril, son of James Edward Ferril and Vernice Urieline Kerss was born in Dallas, TX on March 06, 1949. He has left behind his wife, Joyce of 30 years; two brothers Jon and wife Mary Jo and Jac and wife Judy; one sister Jani and husband David; two step children; seven grandchildren; and one great grandson just born on February 11, 2019. The three siblings have provided a large number of loving and caring nephews and nieces. Jym passed on February 10, 2019, but his love for trains and music and adventure shall live on forever. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 am at the Chapel of Direct Funeral Services. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services 2919 4Th St. NW



