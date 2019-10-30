|
Karen Chicharello Parrish
Karen Chicharello Parrish, 71, left this world on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born November 20, 1947 in Ganado, AZ
Tsenabahitnii and Ashiihi clans.
Karen was a very knowledgeable and dedicated employee, retiring after 39 1/2 years with the Indian Health Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs.
She will be remembered as a generous person and a nurturing wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She dearly loved her family and dogs, and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Karen is survived by her husband, David of Albuquerque; sons, Lonnie King Jr. (Christie) and Edwin King, both of Albuquerque, and Tim King of Phoenix, AZ. She also leaves behind her mother, Rose Touchin; and sisters, Donna Steinback of Gallup, NM, Ina Atsye (Gerald) and Torri Fragua (Greg) of Albuquerque and Shirley Kayate of Mesita, NM; brother, Robert Touchin Sr. of Parage, NM; grandchildren, Kailee, Hannah, and Brendan King of Albuquerque; and nephews and nieces, Phillip Cummins, Matthew Touchin, Rachel Knowles, Kelly Atsye, and Rose Fragua. She was preceded in death by her father, Tim Touchin.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with a reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Karen at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 30, 2019