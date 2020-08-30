Karen Fisher







Karen J. Fisher, 74, a resident of Albuquerque since 1962, died Friday, August 21, 2020 in her home of natural causes. She leaves behind (to honor and celebrate her life) her two sons, David Fisher (wife Tess) of Portland, OR, Dan Fisher (wife Melissa) of Albuquerque, seven grandchildren, Wyatt, Katie, Wade, Nou, Lane, Sarabeth, and Maryann; two sisters Lois Hughes of Albuquerque, and Marilynn Burke (husband Henry) of Omaha, NE. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Jennie Black. She was born on January 30, 1946 in Green Bay, WI. Karen worked in Albuquerque and surrounding areas as a Registered Nurse after her graduation from Highland HighSchool ('64) and UNM ('68). Karen retired from part-time Nursing in 2017 at UNMH. She especially enjoyed working with elderly patients and was known for her kind and compassionate personality. She will be greatly missed as a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many people. Karen was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. She was loved by so many in her Covenant family and she spent the last years of her life rejoicing with the church and enjoying family events. Cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church,located at 8510 Wyoming, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 at 11a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020. For those not able to attend in person, they can join the service virtually via Facebook Live at fb.me/kjfisher2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Covenant United Methodist Church. Crematoin is in the care of the Neptune Society.





