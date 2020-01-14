Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Gail Gioia. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Gail Gioia, age 66, passed away January 11, 2020. She was born January 19, 1953 to Louis and Dorothy Blersh, in Queens, New York. She grew up in Glen Cove Long Island, New York. She worked as an executive secretary for I. W. Industries - Melville, L.I. for 20 years. During that time, she met the love of her life, purchasing director, Louis Gioia. They married in January of 1983. They moved to Rio Rancho, New Mexico in 1991. Louis had two daughters from a previous marriage. Karen became their Step-Mom, when they were 6 and 8 years old. Over the years, they formed the most unbelievable bond. They did everything with the girls. The girls, now living in the suburbs of Philadelphia, absolutely loved and adored Karen. They were all truly inseparable. For the past 12 years, Karen worked at Sunrise Veterinary Clinic in Rio Rancho. She was truly loved by the entire staff and the 30,000 clients they serve. Her passion was to be in her kitchen. She was a tremendous cook. She made the best cheesecake in the world. She has a collection of 100 cookbooks and has read them all.







She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Louis Blersh.







She is survived by her loving husband, Louis Gioia; daughter, Donna (Joseph) Benik, daughter, Annmarie Gioia; grandchildren, Matthew, Anna, Jane Benik; brother Danny and sister Lynn (both of Long Island).







Louis has worked as a Honda Sales Consultant for Garcia Automotive Group for the past 20 years. His work associates and customers were equally as devastated when hearing of Karen's passing. There is no doubt that Karen is and was one of the most loved persons on the planet. No exaggeration!







Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 23, 2020, Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.



