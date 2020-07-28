Karen Janway

Karen Roper Janway
The Roper family has always referred to dying as "Going your merry way." Karen Roper Janway went her merry way Friday, July 24, 2020. Karen was born in Raton to Jim & Joyce Roper on June 15, 1951. Karen is survived by her only child Brian "Chase" Sherman and two grandsons Kaden and Liam. Her "boys" meant everything to her!
Karen was blessed with a peaceful passing in the comfort of her home. After spending the earlier part of her final week at a beloved cabin with her son and grandsons, Karen slipped away Friday evening, without pain or medicine, with loved ones by her side.
Karen was the oldest of four. She is survived by Stephen Roper (Ernesto Nieto) of Chicago; Mary Lynn Roper (Sheryl Paloni); Mark Roper (Monica); and three nephews Daniel Roper, Jacob Roper, Timothy McKee; and numerous great-nephews and one great-niece.
Karen proudly worked for Presbyterian Hospital for 22 years as the Director of Benefits, from where she retired in 2016. She previously worked at PNM for many years. Karen was highly regarded for her professionalism and expertise.
Services for Karen Roper Janway will be at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel on Monday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid, seating will be limited. However, services will be broadcast via Zoom and can be accessed at this address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6902207513
. Interment of ashes will be next to her mother's grave at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Raton, NM at noon on Wednesday, August 5.
