Karen Ogden
(Schnell) (73)
passed away July 14, 2019. Born and raised in the Spokane WA
area, she has
been a resident
of Albuquerque
for nearly 50
years. She graduated from
West Valley High School in Spokane in 1964 and from Deaconess Hospital school of nursing in 1967. She met her husband of 52 years, Harvey Ogden, in 1964 and they were married in 1967. They moved to Albuquerque in 1969. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ as is now safely in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She
was preceded in death by her
father Louis and her mother
Estelle. She is
survived by her husband, son Jeff and his wife Karla, daughter Allison Routson and husband Tom, and three wonderful grandchildren
Lexi Routson, Draven
Routson, and Madison
Routson. There will be a celebration of her life at Hope Church, 4710 Juan Tabo NE, on August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019