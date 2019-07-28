Karen Ogden

Karen Ogden



Karen Ogden

(Schnell) (73)

passed away July 14, 2019. Born and raised in the Spokane WA

area, she has

been a resident

of Albuquerque

for nearly 50

years. She graduated from

West Valley High School in Spokane in 1964 and from Deaconess Hospital school of nursing in 1967. She met her husband of 52 years, Harvey Ogden, in 1964 and they were married in 1967. They moved to Albuquerque in 1969. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ as is now safely in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She

was preceded in death by her

father Louis and her mother

Estelle. She is

survived by her husband, son Jeff and his wife Karla, daughter Allison Routson and husband Tom, and three wonderful grandchildren

Lexi Routson, Draven

Routson, and Madison

Routson. There will be a celebration of her life at Hope Church, 4710 Juan Tabo NE, on August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
