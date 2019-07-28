Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ogden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Ogden(Schnell) (73)passed away July 14, 2019. Born and raised in the Spokane WAarea, she hasbeen a residentof Albuquerquefor nearly 50years. She graduated fromWest Valley High School in Spokane in 1964 and from Deaconess Hospital school of nursing in 1967. She met her husband of 52 years, Harvey Ogden, in 1964 and they were married in 1967. They moved to Albuquerque in 1969. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ as is now safely in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Shewas preceded in death by herfather Louis and her motherEstelle. She issurvived by her husband, son Jeff and his wife Karla, daughter Allison Routson and husband Tom, and three wonderful grandchildrenLexi Routson, DravenRoutson, and MadisonRoutson. There will be a celebration of her life at Hope Church, 4710 Juan Tabo NE, on August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019

