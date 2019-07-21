Karen Renee Anderson
Karen R. Anderson (Wood), 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 16, 2019. Karen succumbed to a brief, but courageous battle with ALS. Her endlessly positive attitude and unwavering spirit in the face of her prognosis was an inspiration to all who knew her. Karen was born in Albuquerque, NM on May 7, 1958. She attended Del Norte and Sandia High Schools, and was a graduate of the Class of 1976. She was married to David Anderson, the love of her life, who she wed in a small ceremony in the Caribbean on March 8, 2016. Karen lived in NM, Guam, WA and CO during her life, but always called Albuquerque home. Most recently, she enjoyed her work as a Practice Supervisor with Lovelace (Ardent) Health Systems. In her leisure time, she enjoyed boating, traveling, cruises, and living an island lifestyle. She leaves in her husband's care her two beloved dogs: Jersey, a Scottish Blue Terrier, and Gizmo, a Miniature Yorkie. Karen was preceded in death by her father, W. Raymond Wood; and her sister, Lynda A. Stumpff. Karen is survived by her husband, David Anderson, of Albuquerque, NM; her three children: Kyle (Meghan) Floyd, of Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD; Christine (Patrick) Smith, of Deer Park, WA; and Danielle Price, of WA; 11 grandchildren; mother, Annette (Ted) Davis, of Albuquerque; her step-mother, Theresa Wood, of Albuquerque; and her siblings: three brothers and one sister; several step sisters and brothers, sister-in-law,
Darla Sanders. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 11:00 AM, at the Unity Spiritual Center (9800 Candelaria NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112). To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com. Daniels Family Funeral Services, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. 505-821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019