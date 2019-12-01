Karl Anthony Kelsey
Karl Anthony Kelsey, 59, our beloved brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Karl is at home with Jesus in the Heavenly Kingdom of eternal love. He is no longer troubled by the cares of this world. Karl lived a beautiful, fun-loving life. He brought joy and happiness to so many people, family, co-workers, friends, and acquaintances, and he will be remembered with deep love. His easy smile and warm presence made all that met him feel welcomed. A Celebration of Karl's Life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Karl at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019