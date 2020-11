Karl Eric Laursen











Eric Laursen was born August 24, 1973 at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque New Mexico. He died suddenly on October 12, 2020 in Portland Oregon.



He is survived by his mother, Glenda Laursen; sister, Jaonne Laursen Garcia and her husband, Valentin Garcia. Eric had one daughter, Faith Hannah Laursen in Sherwood Oregon .



Eric graduated from Sandia high school 1991. He attended UNM. He was a successful finance manager and amazing entrepreneur.



A memorial service will be held at later date and time.





