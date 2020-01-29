Karl Erik Nilsson

Karl Erik Nilsson died in Albuquerque on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Chula Vista, CA, on July 28, 1968, and was adopted shortly thereafter by Shirley and Hal Nilsson. Karl grew up in San Diego and Salt Lake City, graduated from California Lutheran University, and spent his career in retail in California, Arizona and New Mexico. He is survived by his parents; his daughter, Madalyn of Albuquerque; his sister, Kristen and husband, Steven of Austin; his brother, Kurt and wife, Elsa of Boise; nieces; nephew; aunts; uncles; and cousins. His Memorial Eucharist will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School NE, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Gifts in memory of Karl may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church (www.stpaulabq.org) or Animal Humane (www.animalhumanenm.org). . Please visit our online guestbook for Karl at

Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
