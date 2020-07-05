1/1
Karren Bowles Haslam
Karren Bowles Haslam





On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Karren Bowles Haslam, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 83 in the comfort of her home. She leaves behind her husband and true love of 64 years, Don Haslam and their legacy, which includes four children and their spouses, 16 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.

Their will be a private service for her family and close friends later in July to celebrate and honor her life. We are deeply thankful for her life and for her example. For more of her life story please visit our online guestbook for Karren at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
