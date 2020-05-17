Kasey Sibley
Kasey Lynn Sibley



Kasey Lynn Sibley, age 28, passed away May 2, 2020. She was born to Timothy Eder and Michelle Sibley on May 8, 1991. Kasey was a beautiful woman born into a family where she became the 5th generation of first born females. From the beginning her smile, belly laugh, and sense of humor were contagious. Her love of nature came in the enjoyment of hiking, camping, fishing, and her interest in natural remedies. She was known for her genuine, kind heart, care and concern for others. She had a deep love for her family and friends. Kasey was especially proud of being a big sister. In school, she found her natural artistic ability and won recognition in the NM State Fair with her art. Later in school she excelled in ROTC where she was on the armed drill and rifle teams at Rio Rancho HS, where she graduated in 2009. Known for her determination, she traveled in search of her next adventure. This led her to pursue careers in the mechanical and electrical fields in which she was successful. Life threatening injuries due to a car accident in February 2020 became her biggest challenge. Christ performed numerous miracles that perpetuated her strength, spirit, and will to live baffling her medical teams and others. The injuries sustained were too great and the LORD called her home. She will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew her.



She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Paul Sibley; grandfather, Larry Eder; grandmother, Barbara Eder; and stepfather, Ross Vallone.



Kasey is survived by her father, Timothy L. Eder; mother, Michelle L. Sibley; sisters, Aliasia and Teagan Vallone, stepsister, Novena Vallone; grandmother, Bonnie Sibley; many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Services will be held at a later date, due to the Covid 19 restrictions.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in memory of Kasey.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
