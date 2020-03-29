Kathaleen (Katie) Boyd
Kathaleen (Katie) Boyd died Friday, March 20, 2020, at age 100. Born in 1919 in Fleetwood OK, Katie moved to Terral, OK at age 6. After graduating from high school, she worked at Fort Sill where she met her late husband, Roy Boyd. They married in 1951 in Laughton, OK, and thereafter made their home in Albuquerque. Katie worked as a Federal Information Officer for many years, retiring at age 60. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albuquerque for over 50 years and a church librarian for 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her brother, James; and sisters, Emma Mae and Hazel. She is survived by her son, Roy of Athens, OH (Sara); granddaughters, Karla Boyd (New Haven, CT) and Sharon Boyd (Washington, DC); and nieces, Sandy Keys (Dallas TX), Linda Beeson (Duncan, OK), June Cooke (Austin, TX), and Debbie Grantham (Stilllwater, OK).
Katie was fortunate to have had wonderful neighbors and good church friends, without whom she could not have remained in her home until her death. Katie will be buried alongside her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery in a private ceremony. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Albuquerque's First Baptist Church, 4101 Paseo Del Norte, NW, 87114. Please visit our online guestbook for Katie at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020