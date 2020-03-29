Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathaleen "Katie" Boyd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathaleen (Katie) Boyd







Kathaleen (Katie) Boyd died Friday, March 20, 2020, at age 100. Born in 1919 in Fleetwood OK, Katie moved to Terral, OK at age 6. After graduating from high school, she worked at Fort Sill where she met her late husband, Roy Boyd. They married in 1951 in Laughton, OK, and thereafter made their home in Albuquerque. Katie worked as a Federal Information Officer for many years, retiring at age 60. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albuquerque for over 50 years and a church librarian for 30 years.



She is preceded in death by her brother, James; and sisters, Emma Mae and Hazel. She is survived by her son, Roy of Athens, OH (Sara); granddaughters, Karla Boyd (New Haven, CT) and Sharon Boyd (Washington, DC); and nieces, Sandy Keys (Dallas TX), Linda Beeson (Duncan, OK), June Cooke (Austin, TX), and Debbie Grantham (Stilllwater, OK).



Katie was fortunate to have had wonderful neighbors and good church friends, without whom she could not have remained in her home until her death. Katie will be buried alongside her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery in a private ceremony. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Albuquerque's First Baptist Church, 4101 Paseo Del Norte, NW, 87114. Please visit our online guestbook for Katie at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Kathaleen (Katie) BoydKathaleen (Katie) Boyd died Friday, March 20, 2020, at age 100. Born in 1919 in Fleetwood OK, Katie moved to Terral, OK at age 6. After graduating from high school, she worked at Fort Sill where she met her late husband, Roy Boyd. They married in 1951 in Laughton, OK, and thereafter made their home in Albuquerque. Katie worked as a Federal Information Officer for many years, retiring at age 60. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albuquerque for over 50 years and a church librarian for 30 years.She is preceded in death by her brother, James; and sisters, Emma Mae and Hazel. She is survived by her son, Roy of Athens, OH (Sara); granddaughters, Karla Boyd (New Haven, CT) and Sharon Boyd (Washington, DC); and nieces, Sandy Keys (Dallas TX), Linda Beeson (Duncan, OK), June Cooke (Austin, TX), and Debbie Grantham (Stilllwater, OK).Katie was fortunate to have had wonderful neighbors and good church friends, without whom she could not have remained in her home until her death. Katie will be buried alongside her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery in a private ceremony. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Albuquerque's First Baptist Church, 4101 Paseo Del Norte, NW, 87114. Please visit our online guestbook for Katie at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close