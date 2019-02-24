Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharine P. Daub. View Sign

Katharine P. Daub







Katharine Powell Daub (94), a resident of Albuquerque New Mexico (1949 - 2008)



and Claremont,



California (2008 â€"



2019), passed



away on January 22, 2019 at Claremont Manor.



She was preceded in death



by her husband,



Guido H. Daub, professor of Chemistry at the University of New Mexico, by her brother and sister-in-law Donald and Kathleen Powell, and by her grandson, Timothy John Daub. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Bill Daub and Sandy Hollenberg of Claremont, CA and John and Shelley Daub of Wilmington, DE, and her daughter and son-in-law Elisabeth Daub and John Honek of St. Agatha, Ontario, Canada.



She also leaves her grandchildren Eric Daub and Camille Mathieu of London, UK, Brian and Ginger Daub of



Livermore, CA,



Michael Daub



and Taryn



Rathbone-Daub of Woodinville,



WA, Mary Beth



Daub and



Andrew Thompson of Greenville, SC, Katharine



Honek and Shaw Forgeron of



Toronto, Canada,



Jane Honek of Toronto, Canada, Zachary Daub



of Wilmington, DE, Sara



Daub of Philadelphia, PA, Jason and Ashley Margolin of Vacaville, CA, and her great grandchildren, Matthew Daub of Woodinville, WA and Logan and Audrey Margolin of Vacaville, CA.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Guido H. Daub Memorial Professorship Fund, c/o the University of New Mexico Foundation, or the Animal Humane Association of New Mexico, 615 Virginia St., Albuquerque, NM 87107.



