Age 95 of Eagan; formerly of Long Island, NY



passed away May 2, 2019. Katherine grew up, married and raised her family in New York. After retirement, she lived in Albuquerque, NM and in 2013, moved to the Commons on Marice in Eagan, MN. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, especially traveling and having adventures with them when they were younger. She was an avid cat lover, a dedicated reader and book club participant, and enjoyed crocheting, often donating her work to hospitals. She especially loved spending time at the ocean feeding the seagulls. Katherine was a strong supporter of several non-profit organizations, including Public Radio, the Animal Humane Society and the MS Society. Katherine and Harry were also active members of the Unitarian Universalist Churches in Garden City, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry. Survived by children, Steven (Linda) Kessler and Susan (Richard) Kopher; grandchildren, Wendi, Aaron, Ross, and Allison; great grandchildren, Noah, Matthew, Cameron, Lucas, and Simon. Family services and interment will be held in Flushing Cemetery, New York at a later date.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019

