Katherine Augustine
Katherine Ruth Augustine, age 90, born in Paguate, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away on the Lord's day, Sunday, December 22, 2019. She will join her son, Tunie and her grandmother on a peaceful and beautiful transition to her heavenly home.
A visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW, with a Prayer service to follow at 3:00 p.m.
Arrangements made by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
505-243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 26, 2019