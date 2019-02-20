Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
924 Menaul Blvd NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Gillihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine E. Gillihan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine E. Gillihan Obituary
Katherine E. Gillihan





Katherine E. Gillihan, 97, our beloved mother passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Newton Woodrow Gillihan. Survived by sons, Michael Gillihan, Marc (Marcus) Gillihan; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Evangeline Porter and Doyle Eugene Irby. She was a resident of Albuquerque since 1966. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd NE. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to all faiths receiving home in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guest book for Katherine at www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now