Katherine E. Gillihan, 97, our beloved mother passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Newton Woodrow Gillihan. Survived by sons, Michael Gillihan, Marc (Marcus) Gillihan; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Evangeline Porter and Doyle Eugene Irby. She was a resident of Albuquerque since 1966. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd NE. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to all faiths receiving home in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guest book for Katherine at www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019