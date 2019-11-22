Katherine Latimer







Katherine Latimer, 87, formerly of Ohio, ended her long struggle with Alzheimer's disease on November 15th in Rio Rancho, NM. She achieved a Master's Degree from Youngstown State University, and worked as a kindergarten teacher for 29 years. After retiring, she spent a lot of time in Rio Rancho to be closer to family and volunteered heavily for the Rio Rancho Public School District that had awarded her the 'Volunteer of the Year.'



Katherine loved caring for those in need, reading, eating out, and traveling. She will always be remembered for being smart, thoughtful, and independent. The family would like to thank Enchanted Living and Hospice Care for taking such good care of Katherine in her final years. Services will be in Ohio on November 22.



