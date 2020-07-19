1/1
Katherine Weston
Katherine "Kitty" Weston



Kitty Weston(95) passed away

peacefully on

July 6, 2020 at BeeHive Homes in Albuquerque, NM, under the care of Hospice at Corus Health. Kitty was born on June 8, 1924 in Bourbon, Mississippi to Clarence and Katherine (Boschert) Weston.

Kitty attended the Mississippi University for Women (formally MSCW) and graduated in 1947 with a degree in mathematics. Kitty then worked for NACA/NASA as a "Human Computer".In 1955 Kitty was

recruited by the Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, NM, for their Atomic Weapons Program. Kitty became a real trailblazer and mentor for woman in the science and technology fields. One of her many

accomplishes at Sandia was her creation of the

pre-cursor of today's

Global Positioning System (GPS). This system allowed her group to track the transportation of nuclear material across the United States. Kitty attended

the many luncheons

coordinated by her fellow retired Sandia colleagues and those friendships

lasted her lifetime. During Kitty's 65 years in her

beloved Albuquerque, she volunteered her

time and

participated in

many service

organizations such as the

Pilot Club of

Albuquerque, and served

as President

during 1971-72. She also served as a BioPark

Docent at the

Albuquerque Zoo; Albuquerque Meals on Wheels and was a huge cheerleader and supporter of the Annual Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival from its inception.

Kitty belonged to many bridge clubs and she made many close friends with her fellow bridge players. Kitty was one of the

Weston Family matriarchs. The family loved and

adored her. In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her

siblings, Jack (Trilba)

Weston, Louise Boschert Weston, Fred (Katherine) Weston, Ruth Weston

Cable, Clyde (Hazel)

Weston, Curtis Moore

Weston. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bill

Cable of Vienna, VA;

sister-in-law, Wanda Weston, of Cordova, TN and eight nieces and nephews across the US, and many great grandnieces and grandnephews.

Condolences may be left at

www.affordablecremationabq.com/listings


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
