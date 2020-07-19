Katherine "Kitty" WestonKitty Weston(95) passed awaypeacefully onJuly 6, 2020 at BeeHive Homes in Albuquerque, NM, under the care of Hospice at Corus Health. Kitty was born on June 8, 1924 in Bourbon, Mississippi to Clarence and Katherine (Boschert) Weston.Kitty attended the Mississippi University for Women (formally MSCW) and graduated in 1947 with a degree in mathematics. Kitty then worked for NACA/NASA as a "Human Computer".In 1955 Kitty wasrecruited by the Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, NM, for their Atomic Weapons Program. Kitty became a real trailblazer and mentor for woman in the science and technology fields. One of her manyaccomplishes at Sandia was her creation of thepre-cursor of today'sGlobal Positioning System (GPS). This system allowed her group to track the transportation of nuclear material across the United States. Kitty attendedthe many luncheonscoordinated by her fellow retired Sandia colleagues and those friendshipslasted her lifetime. During Kitty's 65 years in herbeloved Albuquerque, she volunteered hertime andparticipated inmany serviceorganizations such as thePilot Club ofAlbuquerque, and servedas Presidentduring 1971-72. She also served as a BioParkDocent at theAlbuquerque Zoo; Albuquerque Meals on Wheels and was a huge cheerleader and supporter of the Annual Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival from its inception.Kitty belonged to many bridge clubs and she made many close friends with her fellow bridge players. Kitty was one of theWeston Family matriarchs. The family loved andadored her. In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by hersiblings, Jack (Trilba)Weston, Louise Boschert Weston, Fred (Katherine) Weston, Ruth WestonCable, Clyde (Hazel)Weston, Curtis MooreWeston. She is survived by her brother-in-law, BillCable of Vienna, VA;sister-in-law, Wanda Weston, of Cordova, TN and eight nieces and nephews across the US, and many great grandnieces and grandnephews.Condolences may be left at