Katherine "Kitty" Weston
Kitty Weston(95) passed away
peacefully on
July 6, 2020 at BeeHive Homes in Albuquerque, NM, under the care of Hospice at Corus Health. Kitty was born on June 8, 1924 in Bourbon, Mississippi to Clarence and Katherine (Boschert) Weston.
Kitty attended the Mississippi University for Women (formally MSCW) and graduated in 1947 with a degree in mathematics. Kitty then worked for NACA/NASA as a "Human Computer".In 1955 Kitty was
recruited by the Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, NM, for their Atomic Weapons Program. Kitty became a real trailblazer and mentor for woman in the science and technology fields. One of her many
accomplishes at Sandia was her creation of the
pre-cursor of today's
Global Positioning System (GPS). This system allowed her group to track the transportation of nuclear material across the United States. Kitty attended
the many luncheons
coordinated by her fellow retired Sandia colleagues and those friendships
lasted her lifetime. During Kitty's 65 years in her
beloved Albuquerque, she volunteered her
time and
participated in
many service
organizations such as the
Pilot Club of
Albuquerque, and served
as President
during 1971-72. She also served as a BioPark
Docent at the
Albuquerque Zoo; Albuquerque Meals on Wheels and was a huge cheerleader and supporter of the Annual Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival from its inception.
Kitty belonged to many bridge clubs and she made many close friends with her fellow bridge players. Kitty was one of the
Weston Family matriarchs. The family loved and
adored her. In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her
siblings, Jack (Trilba)
Weston, Louise Boschert Weston, Fred (Katherine) Weston, Ruth Weston
Cable, Clyde (Hazel)
Weston, Curtis Moore
Weston. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bill
Cable of Vienna, VA;
sister-in-law, Wanda Weston, of Cordova, TN and eight nieces and nephews across the US, and many great grandnieces and grandnephews.
Condolences may be left at www.affordablecremationabq.com/listings