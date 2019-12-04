Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Yates. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Netherwood Park Church of Christ Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Doak Smith Yates







Katherine Doak Smith Yates was born January 28, 1919, in Monroe, Louisiana, to Bessie Fulkerson Smith and J. Arthur Smith, Sr. She died October 26, 2019, in Albuquerque. She had five older siblings, three brothers and two sisters: William Francis Smith, Penelope Smith Matthews, J. Arthur Smith, Jr., Margaret Smith McCord, and Frank Fulkerson Smith. Katherine enjoyed a happy childhood in Monroe, where her father owned a downtown department store and served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church for fifty years, twenty-five as superintendent of the Sunday School. Her mother was a talented artist and homemaker. Katherine graduated from Ouachita Parish High School and then LSU in 1940 in business administration. There she met Oscar Yates and they were married in 1942. After the war they eventually moved to Tyler, TX.



Katherine raised three children in the Glenwood Church of Christ: Steven Arthur Yates (who died in 1992), Katherine Elizabeth Yates (Chico, California), and Franklin Edward Yates (Albuquerque, NM). She worked for many years as a secretary but then commuted for two years to Nacogdoches earning her Master's degree in Business Education from Stephen F. Austin College. For eight years beginning in 1958 she taught high school business at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler. She then moved to Baytown, TX where she worked as a Coordinator-Supervisor for the Texas Education Agency for high school office education programs and later set up the Cooperative Office Training program at Lee College in Baytown where she served for 20 years. While there she was active in the Texas Business Education Association and was honored with the Excellence in Education Achievement award by Halliburton Education Foundation.



Katherine was active in many organizations: Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Huguenot Society, Gamma Omicron chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, Texas Retired Teachers Association, and a member for 50 years of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was also active at Lakewood Church of Christ in Baytown and later at Netherwood Park Church of Christ in Albuquerque. She developed many rich friendships in these various groups, including the wonderful people at Paloma Landing community in Albuquerque. In her nineties she married Vern Parker who died in 2013.



Katherine loved her family, taking pictures of them all and making albums of all their activities. She enjoyed traveling to many places in America and throughout the world. She kept well-connected with many friends and family. Her immediate family includes Shanna, Steven, Shelley, Stacey, Katie, Robert Ashley, Stephanie, Frank, Sharon, Aaron, Kyle, Tucker, and Walker. She also had 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She will be missed by them all. Her entire family gives thanks for a life well-lived in faith, hope, and love.



Katherine's memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Netherwood Park Church of Christ in Albuquerque. Her last act of grace was to donate her body to medical science. Memorial gifts may go to Netherwood Park Church of Christ or to the .



