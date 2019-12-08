Katheryn Wilson
Katheryn "Kitty" Wilson, 95, passed away November 30, 2019 after a short illness. She is survived by by her son, George Tachick and his wife, Cynthia. She was Granny Gorgeous to Lisa Tachick Hooper and husband David, of Rye, NY, John Tachick and girlfriend Terina Perez, Jerrod and Monika Sanchez; great-grandchildren Peter, Kathryn and Sara Hooper; Peyton, Cameron and Reagan Sanchez; Griffin Perez. She is also survived by Robert Calamia and wife Diana and Tad Myklebust and girlfriend Stephanie, all of El Paso, TX. Among her many friends, she leaves Gwen and Tom Colwell of AZ, and the rest of the NM Richardson clan. Kitty was preceded in death my her son, John Paul Tachick, husband Bill, parents Buford and Lesa Campbell, and sister Geraldine (Jukie) Myklebust; and dear friends Edith Williams and Kathy Rodgers (her partners in crime!).
Kitty worked as a computer operator at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratories and she retired from Sandia National Laboratories (DOE). She will be greatly missed.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial wake will be announced later.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019