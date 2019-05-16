Kathleen Brock







Kathleen Brock, age 53, of Albuquerque, was in the loving care of her mother, Elizabeth "Betty"



Brock, when her five-year battle



with appendix



cancer ended,



and she passed



away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, May 11, 2019.



Kathleen "Kathy" Deloria Brock was born in Rehoboth, NM, on Sunday, September 5, 1965 and spent the first years of her life in Gallup, NM. She moved with her family to Farmington, NM when she was four and graduated from Farmington High School in 1983. She pursued a career, based on her love of children, receiving her Undergraduate Degree in Children's Ministry from Southwestern Assemblies of God University and Graduate Degree in Special Education from Arizona State University. Her work as a Special Education Teacher for the Farmington



Schools, the Dallas



Schools, and the Albuquerque Schools impacted the lives of many children. Kathy was able to motivate and challenge her students, as she broke down their barriers, and assisted them in learning and to interact with those around them. She was dearly loved by her students and continued to work with them while she fought her battle with cancer.



Kathy was also a key influence in the lives of her nieces and nephews, being known as "Sunshine" by her nephew, Javen



and best friend to her nieces, Fran and April Hall. Her strong will, quick wit, and feisty spirit will always be remembered as well as her loyalty to family.



Kathy wanted to thank the staff and parents of Tierra Antigua and Adobe Acres Elementary Schools for their support during her fight. Kathy also wanted to thank the caring professionals at Rust Cancer Center in Albuquerque, specifically Oncologist, Dr. Michael Binder, and the M.D. Anderson staff in Houston, TX, specifically Dr.



Overman and Dr. Fournia, for all their work and support in her fight.



A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the CopperRidge Church in Farmington, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of America or the Autism Society of America.



Her nephew, Javen said of her passing, "I will miss my sunshine." We will miss her too!