Kathleen Donna Taul (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Cremation Society of New Mexico
1935 Juan Tabo Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM
87112
(505)-323-9000
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Cremation Society of New Mexico
1935 Juan Tabo Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
View Map
Obituary
Kathleen Donna Taul



Kathleen Donna Taul, daughter of Harold & Margaret passed away 12/31/19 in Albuquerque, NM. Born July 1944 and raised in Detroit, MI along with her sisters Carol & Diane. She worked many years for Central NM Electric Co-Op in Moriarty then retired to Albuquerque. Known as very spunky, she was full of sweetness, forgiveness, stubbornness, & compassion. She is still well loved and will be fondly remembered by all who had the honor to know her. Blessings to and from: Dale, Margaret, Jason,

Jon, Stephen, Brian, Jennifer, Emily, Justin, Savana, Dwayne, Paul, Allan, Cris, Mack, Marc, Cash, Robert, Carol, Miles, Diane, Danny, Laura, Deedee, Dawn, April, Veronica, Mike, Joe, Sam, Cassie, Ellie, Jamie, Hayle, Paige, Kenda, Bear, Fox and Harper. Memorial 10am Monday 1/6/2020 at Cremation Society of NM 1935 Juan Tabo NE Albuquerque
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
