Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Haynes Koehler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Haynes Koehler







Kathleen Haynes Koehler passed away Jan. 18, 2020 at home in Sandia Park, NM with her beloved husband of 65 years by her side. She was 87.



Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, Kathy underwent numerous treatments with grace and without complaint. Her strength and loving temperament touched all who cared for her. A devout Christian, Kathy's faith and family were the foundations of her life.



Kathy is survived by husband Dale R. Koehler of Sandia Park, NM; daughters Lynn Hartenberger of Placitas, NM, Tamara Koehler of Ventura, CA, and Mary Beth Klein of Albuquerque; and son David Koehler of Portland, OR; brother William Haynes of Dandridge, TN and sister Thethel Ayers of Corinth, MS; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents Archibald and Monteen Haynes of Scottsboro, AL; sisters Gaynelle Haynes Crouch of Cleveland, TN and Bobbie Jean Miner of Phoenix, AZ.



Kathy will be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother and cherished grandmother. She was the heart of the family and will be sorely missed.



Kathy's ashes will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to Providence Presbyterian Church, 13801 Encantado NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87123 or to a .



Kathleen Haynes KoehlerKathleen Haynes Koehler passed away Jan. 18, 2020 at home in Sandia Park, NM with her beloved husband of 65 years by her side. She was 87.Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, Kathy underwent numerous treatments with grace and without complaint. Her strength and loving temperament touched all who cared for her. A devout Christian, Kathy's faith and family were the foundations of her life.Kathy is survived by husband Dale R. Koehler of Sandia Park, NM; daughters Lynn Hartenberger of Placitas, NM, Tamara Koehler of Ventura, CA, and Mary Beth Klein of Albuquerque; and son David Koehler of Portland, OR; brother William Haynes of Dandridge, TN and sister Thethel Ayers of Corinth, MS; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents Archibald and Monteen Haynes of Scottsboro, AL; sisters Gaynelle Haynes Crouch of Cleveland, TN and Bobbie Jean Miner of Phoenix, AZ.Kathy will be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother and cherished grandmother. She was the heart of the family and will be sorely missed.Kathy's ashes will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to Providence Presbyterian Church, 13801 Encantado NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87123 or to a . Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations