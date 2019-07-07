Kathleen Compton Hook







Kathleen Comp-



ton Hook passed away July 1, 2019 at age 95. She was born to Lou Caviness and Robert James Compton July 31, 1923 in Wing, Arkansas, and moved to Carlsbad, NM at six weeks of age. Kathy graduated from Carlsbad



High School in June 1941 and went to Washington, D.C. the following December to work at the Department of State. She married Arthur Richard Mooney, USMC and joined him in the Dominican Republic as part of the U.S. Naval Mission where Kathy worked at the U.S. Embassy. After WWII they lived on Oahu and other Marine bases. Divorced after 14 years of marriage, Kathy moved to Albuquerque in 1960 with their three children. She worked at Sandia Laboratories where she met and married James W. Hook in 1963 and continued to travel widely, which she loved. Kathleen continued her



education wherever she could at Marine Corps Schools and Universities of Utah and New Mexico. Kathy did volunteer work as a Gray Lady in Navy and Veterans hospitals, as well as, the Suicide Prevention Center and Downtown Library.



She enjoyed a career as an artist and was a



member of the



N.M. Art League,



N.M. Watercolor



Society and the Yucca Branch of the National League of American Penwomen.



Kathleen was preceded in death



by her daughter, Sherry; brother



Bob; sister Helen, and husband Jim. She is survived by her truly



wonderful, loving children, Cathy, and husband Jim, Shawn, and wife Patty; stepdaughter Sally and husband Tom; two stepsons; seven grandchildren;



Tracie, Jacie, Ira, Myra, Julie, Kevin, and Tricia; eighteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one nephew, two nieces and families. Kathy was proud of and dearly loved her large and growing family.



Services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming.



Please visit our online guestbook for Kathy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019