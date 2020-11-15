1/1
Kathleen Littleton
Kathleen (McDonald) Littleton



Kathleen (McDonald)

Littleton was born in Roy, New Mexico on May24, 1943 and passed away from this life on October 16, 2020 at her home in Roy. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Kathleen grew up in Roy and graduated from Roy High School in 1961. Shortly after high school she moved to Albuquerque and met Bill Littleton. Kathi and Bill raised a family and made many friends while living in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Leisure time was spent camping fishing, bowling, and participating in family oriented activities. In 2013 Bill retired and they moved back to Roy.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Bill Littleton, three children, Leslie (David) Powell of Sanger, tx, Lisa (Lyndell) Whipps Jr of Queen Creek AZ, and son Bill (B) Littleton of Albuquerque, NM. Three grandchildren, Kelsey Littleton, Amanda Littleton. Matt Littleton, and one great-grandson Bradley Moman, all of Albuquerque, NM

Memorial Services will be held on November 25, 2020 at The United Church of Roy, 139 E. 5th Street, Roy, NM. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: The United Church of Roy, P.O. Box 246, Roy, NM 87743


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
