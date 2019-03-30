|
Kathleen Loughney
Kathleen Loughney, age 68, passed away March 26, 2019. Kathleen was a loving mother, grandmother, partner, and friend. She was strong and independent and not shy about sharing her opinions but was forgiving and accepting of everyone and simply a wonderful person. She is survived by her daughter, Devonna; granddaughter, Olivia; and partner, Ron. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University with the service following at 1:30 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathleen at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 30, 2019