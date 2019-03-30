Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Loughney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Loughney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Loughney Obituary
Kathleen Loughney





Kathleen Loughney, age 68, passed away March 26, 2019. Kathleen was a loving mother, grandmother, partner, and friend. She was strong and independent and not shy about sharing her opinions but was forgiving and accepting of everyone and simply a wonderful person. She is survived by her daughter, Devonna; granddaughter, Olivia; and partner, Ron. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University with the service following at 1:30 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathleen at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now