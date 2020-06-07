Kathleen M. QuinnKathleen M. Quinn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and great aunt, and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by her family.She was born in Socorro, NM where she attended Mt. Carmel Elementary School and Socorro High School. After graduating high school, she moved to Albuquerque and worked for Kirtland Airforce Base for 40 years until her retirement. In 1986 Kathleen married her best friend and sweetheart, William "Bill" Quinn, and they lived their next 30 years together to the fullest: dancing, travelling, and cheering for their favorite team the UNM Lobos. After Bill passed away, Kathleen moved into her niece Benita's comfortable and happy home.She was a friend to everyone, and if you ever had a concern or problem Kathleen always had time to listen. Her family will continue to cherish her dry wit and sharp sense of humor and will always think of her when they hear Freddie Fender's Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.Kathleen is survived by her son, Roy S. Hendrickson (partner, Stephanie Chou) of New York City; her grandson, Robin Hendrickson; brother, Max Baca; her two nieces, Benita Alexandre and Joanna DeBrine (husband, Earl); great niece, Jordan DeBrine (husband, Jason); great nephews, Earl DeBrine III ("Trey") and Joseph DeBrine; her former husband, Ray Hendrickson and his wife, Mabel and her constant companions, Lucky and Charlie Quinn.She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Quinn; her daughter, Kimberly A. Hendrickson; parents, Estevan G. and Griselda Baca; and sister, Mary B. Aguilar.The family would like to thank her caretakers, Jessica Montoya, Kenady Owens, and Mildred Sandoval. Most of all they thank Grace Hernandez, who spent fifteen years caring for both Kathleen and Bill.Nothing gave Kathleen greater joy than time spent with her son Roy, sharing memories, discussing life, and talking about her beautiful grandson, Robin. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathleen atServices will be held at a later date at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church.