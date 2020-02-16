Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Patti" Springer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Patricia (Patti) Springer







Kathleen Patricia (Patti) Springer passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Born Friday, June 17, 1932, Patti grew up in Las Vegas, New Mexico where her father worked for the Charles Ilfeld Company.



Patti moved to Albuquerque in 1946 and was in the first graduating class of Highland High School. She attended the University of New Mexico where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She worked in the insurance business for over 50 years, mostly with Berger Briggs, before retiring to devote her life to her sister, Billie Springer Werntz, who passed in June 2015. Patti also was preceded in death by her nephew, William Patrick Werntz. We rejoice that Patti is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior, and reunited with Billie and Bill.



Patti is survived by her nephew, Joseph L. Werntz and family; and by her niece-in-law, Lillian Werntz and family. The family thanks Elite Senior Care, LLC and Roadrunner Healthcare, LLC for their loving care and devotion to Patti in the last months of her life. A private family Graveside Service is scheduled for a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathleen at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



