Kathrine Flores

Katherine "Gato" Ann Flores







Katherine "Gato" Ann Flores born September 26th, 1956 in Deming, New Mexico. Kathy's world revolved around her family; she was a faithful follower of the Lord and a true disciple.



She was predeceased by her Mother, Mary Flores, and brother, Orlando Rene Flores. Kathy was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, nina, cousin and friend whom is survived by her Father, Sam Flores; sisters and brothers: Dolores Vigil (husband Tom), Jimmy Flores (wife Olga), Erabella Aragon, Cecilia Flores, Sam Flores Jr. (Becky Garcia), Orlando's wife, Dolores Flores, Teresa Flores, Raquel Flores, Richard Ortiz, Alfred and Leo Morris; also leaving her legacy in countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and much more of her family.



The Lord called Kathy home on her 64th birthday, September 26th, 2020. She passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Rosary and Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 16th, 2020, at 10:30am and 11:00am at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 815 Guaymas Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108; interment directly to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery





