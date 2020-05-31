Kathryn Ann Krahling
Kathryn Ann Krahling was born June 14, 1949, in Springer, N.M., to Jackie Hadden and Emmitt Hart. She died May 25, 2020. She
graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1967 and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in elementary education, followed by her master's degree in early-childhood development, both from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. She taught school in both the Albuquerque and Moriarty school districts, where she loved the process of molding young minds. She married Chris Krahling on June 7, 1969, and they had two children together, Tanya Garrison (married to Darin Garrison of Houston, TX) and Scott Krahling (married to Robin Krahling of Las Cruces, NM) both of who survive her, as does her husband. She also is survived by four grandchildren: Grace, 15; Grant, 12; Kaitlin, 12; and Parker, 9. Throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing, making handmade, stamped cards and scrapbooking. After retiring, she volunteered her time to make stuffed animals for hospitalized children, and she made cards for residents of the Ronald McDonald House to send to loved ones. She also volunteered at various elementary schools and libraries in various capacities. The family plans a private service, and suggests that those wanting to celebrate her life make donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.