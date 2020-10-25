Kathryn Lynn Bogren







Kathryn Lynn Bogren (nee Schultz), age 70, passed away peacefully in her home on October 15, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Kate was born on November 14, 1949 in Chicago Illinois.



She began her career working for Time Inc. and later became a social worker. In 1981 Kate moved to New Mexico. She graduated from the University of New Mexico and received a degree in education and began a career as a teacher. Kate spent the majority of her 20+ year teaching career at Onate Elementary School in Albuquerque where she taught the first grade.



She was immensely passionate about reading, even at a young age, and had the natural ability to teach children to read. She loved her students like they were her own, and never gave up on any one of them. She was a huge Chicago Cubs fan, and was gifted with a green thumb.



She was a selfless person who will be sorely missed by her cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and all who knew her.



She is survived by her children Michael Bogren and Loren Bogren of Albuquerque, sisters Joyce Cease and Marie Singleton, and brother Frank Schultz. She was preceded in death by her sister Diana Liston only 6 short weeks earlier.



A virtual service will be announced at a later date.





