Kathryn Garcia
Kathryn Garcia,
86, passed away at home in Monterey Park, California on April 1,
2019. Kathy, or
Kat as she was
known to her
many friends,
was born in Albuquerque on July 24, 1932 to Louisa and Saturnino
Garcia. She had
three brothers, two of
whom, Andrew and Nino,
predeceased Kathy. Her
third brother, Ernie, was
with her family by her side when she died. Kathy was raised in Albuquerque and graduated from Albuquerque High.
She was married for 61
years to Robert Garcia,
who died in 2012. After
moving to California in
1957 she raised three
children Cindy, Rob and
Nina. Her third daughter,
Thomasine Ann, died
shortly after birth. In
addition to raising her
children, Kathy worked for 34 years at St. Stephens
Catholic School.
After retiring she enjoyed serving her church as a reader and usher.
She loved playing
Bingo on
Fridays at her
parish with her
friends, and
always with her best friend Alice.
She was an avid reader and en-
joyed cooking for her family, who would gather at her home for Sunday dinners. Kathy was loved by many as demonstrated by the full church at her mass and memorial service in California. She was lucky to have found love again with Mel, who made
her last years extremely
happy.
In addition to her brother Ernie, and her special companion Mel, Kathy is survived by her three children Cindy (Delta), Rob, and
Nina (Gerardo), her five
grandchildren Brandon
(Mayra), Lexie (Kevin),
Nadia (Gus), Samantha
(Ryann) and Ryan, and one great-grandson, Brandon,
Jr.
After bringing Kathy home to her final resting place, a memorial and
celebration of Kathy's life will be held on July 27, 2019. Time and place to be announced separately.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019