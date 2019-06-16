Kathryn Garcia

Kathryn Garcia,

86, passed away at home in Monterey Park, California on April 1,

2019. Kathy, or

Kat as she was

known to her

many friends,

was born in Albuquerque on July 24, 1932 to Louisa and Saturnino

Garcia. She had

three brothers, two of

whom, Andrew and Nino,

predeceased Kathy. Her

third brother, Ernie, was

with her family by her side when she died. Kathy was raised in Albuquerque and graduated from Albuquerque High.

She was married for 61

years to Robert Garcia,

who died in 2012. After

moving to California in

1957 she raised three

children Cindy, Rob and

Nina. Her third daughter,

Thomasine Ann, died

shortly after birth. In

addition to raising her

children, Kathy worked for 34 years at St. Stephens

Catholic School.

After retiring she enjoyed serving her church as a reader and usher.

She loved playing







Bingo on

Fridays at her

parish with her

friends, and

always with her best friend Alice.

She was an avid reader and en-

joyed cooking for her family, who would gather at her home for Sunday dinners. Kathy was loved by many as demonstrated by the full church at her mass and memorial service in California. She was lucky to have found love again with Mel, who made

her last years extremely

happy.

In addition to her brother Ernie, and her special companion Mel, Kathy is survived by her three children Cindy (Delta), Rob, and

Nina (Gerardo), her five

grandchildren Brandon

(Mayra), Lexie (Kevin),

Nadia (Gus), Samantha

(Ryann) and Ryan, and one great-grandson, Brandon,

Jr.

After bringing Kathy home to her final resting place, a memorial and

celebration of Kathy's life will be held on July 27, 2019. Time and place to be announced separately.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019
