Kathryn GarciaKathryn Garcia,86, passed away at home in Monterey Park, California on April 1,2019. Kathy, orKat as she wasknown to hermany friends,was born in Albuquerque on July 24, 1932 to Louisa and SaturninoGarcia. She hadthree brothers, two ofwhom, Andrew and Nino,predeceased Kathy. Herthird brother, Ernie, waswith her family by her side when she died. Kathy was raised in Albuquerque and graduated from Albuquerque High.She was married for 61years to Robert Garcia,who died in 2012. Aftermoving to California in1957 she raised threechildren Cindy, Rob andNina. Her third daughter,Thomasine Ann, diedshortly after birth. Inaddition to raising herchildren, Kathy worked for 34 years at St. StephensCatholic School.After retiring she enjoyed serving her church as a reader and usher.She loved playingBingo onFridays at herparish with herfriends, andalways with her best friend Alice.She was an avid reader and en-joyed cooking for her family, who would gather at her home for Sunday dinners. Kathy was loved by many as demonstrated by the full church at her mass and memorial service in California. She was lucky to have found love again with Mel, who madeher last years extremelyhappy.In addition to her brother Ernie, and her special companion Mel, Kathy is survived by her three children Cindy (Delta), Rob, andNina (Gerardo), her fivegrandchildren Brandon(Mayra), Lexie (Kevin),Nadia (Gus), Samantha(Ryann) and Ryan, and one great-grandson, Brandon,Jr.After bringing Kathy home to her final resting place, a memorial andcelebration of Kathy's life will be held on July 27, 2019. Time and place to be announced separately. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019

