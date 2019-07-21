Kathryn Garcia
In Loving Memory
July 24th, 1932 - April 1st, 2019
Survived by her brother Ernie, and children;
Cindy (Delta), Robert Garcia Jr.,
Nina Garcia-Sanchez (Gerardo), and five grand children, and one great-grandson. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Kathryn will be held on July 27th, 2019 at Mt. Calvery Cemetery Chapel, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE at 11 a.m. followed by a
Reception at:
Sacred Heart Church Hall, 602 4th St. SW at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019