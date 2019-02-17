Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn J Dennedy. View Sign

Kathryn "Kitty" Dennedy, 94, loving mother, devoted grandmother, and besotted great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. A graduate of Steven's College and Indiana University, she moved to Albuquerque with husband Jim in 1953. Kitty was a Sunday School teacher, a Girl Scout leader, and a member of Chapter V PEO and Cosmopolitan Women's Club. She was a 55-year member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served for a time as deacon and hosted three seminary students in her home during their training.



Kitty is survived by daughters, Diane Dennedy-Frank (David), Katie Ballew, Lisa Easton, and son, James "Chip" Dennedy (Ann); as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Dennedy; parents, Merle and Herman Kramer; and sister, Margaret Walton.



Kitty greatly enjoyed her travels to many countries. She loved playing cards and spending time at her cabin in the Pecos mountains with friends and family. Kitty was known for being friendly, graceful and kind. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched. The family wants to thank the staff of MorningStar Assisted Living and Hospice of New Mexico for the skill and warmth with which they cared for Mom.



A Memorial Celebration of Kitty's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Albuquerque Country Club, 601 Laguna Blvd SW. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Humane New Mexico,



