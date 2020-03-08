Guest Book View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 2621 South Rural Road Tempe , AZ 85282 (480)-449-1000 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM University Presbyterian Church 139 E Alameda Dr. Tempe , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Manuelito







Kathryn Diane Manuelito, of Tempe, AZ, age 73, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on February 29, 2020. She was born October 18, 1946 at Rehoboth, New Mexico to Clarence W. Toledo, Sr. and Nina L. Toledo. She married her high school sweetheart Laurence R. Manuelito and this June would've been their 52nd Anniversary. Kathryn was wonderfully devoted to her 3 children and 6 grandchildren. She loved people and with her loving grace brought many others into her circle and considered them family. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and loyalty to her family and faith.



Kathryn was always intellectually ahead of her time and a forward thinker. She had a fierce spirit and was a warrior for social justice and a champion for Indigenous issues. Dr. Manuelito was a mentor, teacher, administrator, director of federal and state grants, professor at Arizona State University and the University of New Mexico; consultant to school districts; professional development trainer; researcher in Indian and Navajo education; presenter/speaker/facilitator at the local, national, and international level; served on numerous educational boards; and a published author in professional educational journals and books.



Kathryn is survived by the love of her life, Laurence Manuelito, Sr., children Donovan Manuelito (Natalia), Shannon Manuelito-Allison (William), and daughter in-law Christi Manuelito; grandchildren Laurence Manuelito III, Joshua Allison, Jett Manuelito, Kathryn Allison, Lauren Allison, and Konstantin Manuelito. She also has a brother Clarence Toledo Jr. and a sister Eulynda Toledo as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her eldest son Laurence Manuelito, Jr., as well as both of her parents. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



A celebration of life service and reception will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at University Presbyterian Church located at 139 E Alameda Dr. in Tempe, AZ.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Kathryn's honor to Celebration of Life Church in Mesa, AZ for their numerous outreach projects.



