Kathryn Pupuhi

Kathryn Anna Dolk PupuhiApril 5, 1984 - Sept. 24, 202036 years young, Kathryn passed peacefully. Born in SLC, Utah and raised in Albuquerque's North Valley, Kathryn was known by family and friends as Katy. A happy, free spirit, Katy is now free from her burdens of the physical pain she endured throughout adult life and her soul soars on. She is dearly missed by those who were blessed to know her. We mourn and grieve this loss.Katy was a proud Momma to son Cyrus Young, 18, and daughter Kianna Lokelani, 7. She is also survived by her husband, Kanamu Pupuhi, her parents, Rol and Sarah Dolk; sister, Sally Dolk, close nephews Max, Zachery and Oliver, Aunt Abbey Wells, and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and her sisters from Jamaica.You are loved so very much Kathryn Anna. Your goodness, beauty and light live on within us always and forever. Bless you, dear one. Info about Kathryn's Memorial-