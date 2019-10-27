Kathryn Sumner (KayCee)
Born 9/15/1926 in Del Norte, Colorado she passed
peacefully at
home on Oct. 6 and is now dancing with God. She is survived by her daughter
Jonny Kay
Cronican, a brother Bill Church, 3 grandsons and 5 great-grand children. One of her great joys was for 26 years being the church secretary and soloist for the choir at an Episcopal church in Denver. We sincerely
thank her caregivers, Nicole,
Abriana and
Chantel for their help. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or
your favorite
charity.
Memorial Services will be held Nov. 1st, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1500 Chelwood Blvd NE
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019