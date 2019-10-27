Kathryn Sumner (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
1500 Chelwood Blvd NE
Obituary
Kathryn Sumner (KayCee)



Born 9/15/1926 in Del Norte, Colorado she passed

peacefully at

home on Oct. 6 and is now dancing with God. She is survived by her daughter

Jonny Kay

Cronican, a brother Bill Church, 3 grandsons and 5 great-grand children. One of her great joys was for 26 years being the church secretary and soloist for the choir at an Episcopal church in Denver. We sincerely

thank her caregivers, Nicole,

Abriana and

Chantel for their help. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or

your favorite

charity.

Memorial Services will be held Nov. 1st, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1500 Chelwood Blvd NE
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
