Kathy Berglund, 56, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019. Kathy was born and raised in Albuquerque, NM and graduated from Sandia HS, class of '80. She began a career as a radio DJ at KQEO. From there she went to work in the family business, Customcraft Fixtures, until the business was sold. She worked with her late husband, Robert Harrison, at their business, Consignment Auto. After that she pursued a career as a Paralegal where she worked for various attorneys and eventually the City of Albuquerque. Birds were her passion but the love of her life was her pet, Paddy McGee, with whom she spent 20 years.



Kathy is survived by her mother, Fran Berglund; sisters, Dalynn Berglund and Kristi Berglund; niece, Victoria Loomis (James); and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Dale Berglund.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathy at



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

