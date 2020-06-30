Kathy E. Wilson
Kathy E. Wilson, 76, Weatherby Lake, MO (formerly of Albuquerque, N.M) passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 with her loving family by her side after a long battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Kathy was born January 2, 1944 to Stephen and Mildred (Owens) Emich in Lancaster, PA.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Boyd Wilson; a son, Kennedy B. Wilson, Jr. (Amy) of Arlington, VA; a daughter, Jennifer H. Kindred (Mike) of Kansas City, MO; two granddaughters, Abigail and Allison Kindred; a sister, Wanda E. Martin of Lititz, PA; nieces and nephews.
Visitation 10 am. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. Funeral Service at 11 am. A private Committal Service at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Full obituary and condolences may be viewed and at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.