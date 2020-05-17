Kathy Martinez
Kathy Martinez





Kathy Martinez, age 53, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt, was called to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathy at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
