|
|
Kathy Thompson
Kathy Thompson, aged 70, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born on Sunday, September 4, 1949 in New London, Wisconsin, to William and Betty Thompson. Kathy was avid cyclist and enjoyed life and the people she met along the way. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, William. Her survivors include her mother, Betty; and brothers, Mike and his wife, Irene and Brad.
She asked that donations be made to Watermelon Ranch Adoption Center (3251 Westphalia Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM) or to the Albuquerque Mountain Bike Association https://www.ambanm.org/Donate
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m., FRENCH-Rio Rancho. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathy at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 13, 2019