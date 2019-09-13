Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Thompson Obituary
Kathy Thompson



Kathy Thompson, aged 70, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born on Sunday, September 4, 1949 in New London, Wisconsin, to William and Betty Thompson. Kathy was avid cyclist and enjoyed life and the people she met along the way. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, William. Her survivors include her mother, Betty; and brothers, Mike and his wife, Irene and Brad.

She asked that donations be made to Watermelon Ranch Adoption Center (3251 Westphalia Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM) or to the Albuquerque Mountain Bike Association https://www.ambanm.org/Donate

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m., FRENCH-Rio Rancho. Please visit our online guestbook for Kathy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho
Download Now