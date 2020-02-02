Katy S. Trujillo







Katy S. Trujillo, born in



Chilili, N.M. on 02/08/1934, passed away comfortably surrounded by her family on 12/26/2019 in Greeley CO. She married Aurelio Trujillo in 1951 and moved to Albuquerque, to raise her children. She eventually settled in Los Lunas, N.M. with her life partner of 37 yrs, Tomas Turrubiartes. She was predeceased by her son, George (Nancy). She is survived by her children Deborah (Ernie), Junie (James), Carla (Genaro), Renee (Rob) and many grand & great grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons -Tony, Jack, Matthew, Leonard,Jonathan,Nicholas and Isayah. Katy was kind, loving and a selfless soul, we are blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be truly missed by her family, friends and anyone who knew her. A graveside service will be held on 02/08/2020 at 11:30 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 1900 Edith Blvd NE. A memorial reception will follow at New Beginning Church at 3601 Montgomery Blvd.



