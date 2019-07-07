Kay Martin
Peacefully passed away
on June 16, 2019, at the age
of 91. A memorial to
celebrate the life of Kay
(Kazuko) Martin will be
July 11, 2019 from 12 noon till 2pm. The event is being held at the Hyatt Place
Albuquerque Uptown 6901
Arvada Ave. NE Albuq.,
NM 87110
Once in a lifetime a
beautiful soul is placed on
this earth and that would
be our mom. She is
predeceased by her
husband, Joseph C. Martin. Survived by her daughters Becky Pearce (Monty),
Mary Lanctot (Tony) and Trish Forsythe (Ray). Her grandchildren are Gary
and Kevin Pearce, Natalie
and Betsy Lanctot and
Rebecca Forsythe. We
are all saddened by her
passing but so blessed and
honored to have her for so long in our lives. Her kind and gentle ways will
always be in our hearts. She will be joining our
father at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday,
July 12 at 10:30 a.m.
Flower deliveries will be accepted at the Hyatt
(noted above) to the
Attn: Shana Sparago, Hold for Kay Martin Memorial Services.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019