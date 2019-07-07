Kay Martin







Peacefully passed away



on June 16, 2019, at the age



of 91. A memorial to



celebrate the life of Kay



(Kazuko) Martin will be



July 11, 2019 from 12 noon till 2pm. The event is being held at the Hyatt Place



Albuquerque Uptown 6901



Arvada Ave. NE Albuq.,



NM 87110



Once in a lifetime a



beautiful soul is placed on



this earth and that would



be our mom. She is



predeceased by her



husband, Joseph C. Martin. Survived by her daughters Becky Pearce (Monty),



Mary Lanctot (Tony) and Trish Forsythe (Ray). Her grandchildren are Gary



and Kevin Pearce, Natalie



and Betsy Lanctot and



Rebecca Forsythe. We



are all saddened by her



passing but so blessed and



honored to have her for so long in our lives. Her kind and gentle ways will



always be in our hearts. She will be joining our



father at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday,



July 12 at 10:30 a.m.



Flower deliveries will be accepted at the Hyatt



(noted above) to the



Attn: Shana Sparago, Hold for Kay Martin Memorial Services.



