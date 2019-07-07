Kay Martin

Guest Book
  • "Mrs. Martin was a beautiful soul. My best friend is her..."
    - Brenda Beck
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hyatt Place Albuquerque Uptown
6901 Arvada Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kay Martin



Peacefully passed away

on June 16, 2019, at the age

of 91. A memorial to

celebrate the life of Kay

(Kazuko) Martin will be

July 11, 2019 from 12 noon till 2pm. The event is being held at the Hyatt Place

Albuquerque Uptown 6901

Arvada Ave. NE Albuq.,

NM 87110

Once in a lifetime a

beautiful soul is placed on

this earth and that would

be our mom. She is

predeceased by her

husband, Joseph C. Martin. Survived by her daughters Becky Pearce (Monty),

Mary Lanctot (Tony) and Trish Forsythe (Ray). Her grandchildren are Gary

and Kevin Pearce, Natalie

and Betsy Lanctot and

Rebecca Forsythe. We

are all saddened by her

passing but so blessed and

honored to have her for so long in our lives. Her kind and gentle ways will

always be in our hearts. She will be joining our

father at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday,

July 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Flower deliveries will be accepted at the Hyatt

(noted above) to the

Attn: Shana Sparago, Hold for Kay Martin Memorial Services.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.