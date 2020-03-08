Keith Alan Marks
Albuquerque native Keith Alan Marks passed away on February 25, 2020 in League City, Texas.
A memorial service for Keith will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North located at 5151 San Francisco Rd. NE,
Albuquerque, NM, 87109.
Memorial contributions may be made to a fund created to support the bright futures of Keith's daughters. Visit www.everloved.com/life-of/keith-marks if you wish to make a donation.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020