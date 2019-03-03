Keith Allan Hays
Keith Allan Hays, age 56, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Friends may visit Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Memorial Service to celebrate Keith's life will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria Rd. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Keith at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019