Keith Bernard Niggel
1940-2020
Keith Bernard Niggel, age 79, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Toni DoBell Niggel; his son, Brian Niggel; his parents, Dr. Clement Niggel Jr. and Mary Claire Mulholland Niggel as well as his two brothers, Jack and Clement and his sister Patricia Wessel. Keith is survived by his sisters; Doloris, Claire, and Jenny as well as his son, Fr. Clement Niggel; his son-in-law, Joel Fiala, and daughter Kerri Fiala; four grandchildren, Desmond, Kasey, Drake, and Jemma. A small private service will be held on Monday April 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Parish Cemetery. The Family requests any donations to be sent to St. Marys' School, 101 N. 10th St., Belen, NM 87002, in honor of Keith. Please sign Keith's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020